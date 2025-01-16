Highlights and Upsets: Australian Open Day 5 Recap
Day 5 of the Australian Open saw intense matches with Gael Monfils advancing despite being the oldest player to win an ATP title. Elena Rybakina and Emma Navarro secured wins, while top seeds like Raducanu, Swiatek, and Kasatkina demonstrated their prowess. Surprises included Miomir Kecmanovic defeating Hubert Hurkacz.
The excitement of the Australian Open continued on its fifth day, delivering remarkable tennis action and unexpected outcomes. French tennis star Gael Monfils made headlines by advancing to the third round, fresh off his historic win at the Auckland Classic. The 38-year-old displayed his typical tenacity, defeating Daniel Altmaier in straight sets.
Elena Rybakina, the sixth seed from Kazakhstan, showcased her dominance by comfortably overcoming American Iva Jovic. Meanwhile, Emma Navarro from the USA battled through a challenging match to surpass Wang Xiyu, securing her place in the next round.
Adding to the drama, notable upsets included Hubert Hurkacz's early exit at the hands of Miomir Kecmanovic. Big names like Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek demonstrated their skill, progressing smoothly and setting the stage for thrilling matchups ahead.
