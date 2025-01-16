Left Menu

Highlights and Upsets: Australian Open Day 5 Recap

Day 5 of the Australian Open saw intense matches with Gael Monfils advancing despite being the oldest player to win an ATP title. Elena Rybakina and Emma Navarro secured wins, while top seeds like Raducanu, Swiatek, and Kasatkina demonstrated their prowess. Surprises included Miomir Kecmanovic defeating Hubert Hurkacz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-01-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 09:44 IST
Highlights and Upsets: Australian Open Day 5 Recap
  • Country:
  • Australia

The excitement of the Australian Open continued on its fifth day, delivering remarkable tennis action and unexpected outcomes. French tennis star Gael Monfils made headlines by advancing to the third round, fresh off his historic win at the Auckland Classic. The 38-year-old displayed his typical tenacity, defeating Daniel Altmaier in straight sets.

Elena Rybakina, the sixth seed from Kazakhstan, showcased her dominance by comfortably overcoming American Iva Jovic. Meanwhile, Emma Navarro from the USA battled through a challenging match to surpass Wang Xiyu, securing her place in the next round.

Adding to the drama, notable upsets included Hubert Hurkacz's early exit at the hands of Miomir Kecmanovic. Big names like Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek demonstrated their skill, progressing smoothly and setting the stage for thrilling matchups ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025