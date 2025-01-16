Left Menu

Raducanu's Relaxed Approach Ahead of Swiatek Showdown

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu prepares to face Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open with a relaxed mindset, free of external pressure. Raducanu, reflecting on her victory over Amanda Anisimova, intends to keep her preparations light to manage her hip issue before the big match.

Emma Raducanu, the former U.S. Open champion, is gearing up for an exciting clash against world number two Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open this Saturday. After a decisive victory over Amanda Anisimova, Raducanu has emphasized the importance of a pressure-free mindset as she progresses into uncharted territory, reaching the tournament's third round.

Swiatek, known for her consistent performances in recent years, presents a challenging opponent for Raducanu. Despite the innate pressure of tennis competition, Raducanu remains focused on testing her skills against one of the sport's best, acknowledging the thrill such high-stakes matches deliver.

Amid recent injury struggles, including a hip issue and previous back problems, Raducanu plans a laid-back preparation routine. She aims to conserve energy and maintain her physical condition by opting for a light practice session, ensuring her readiness for the match against the five-time Grand Slam winner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

