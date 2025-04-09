Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Set for Italian Open Return Amid Rising Tennis Hype

Jannik Sinner is set to return to competitive tennis at the Italian Open after a three-month doping ban. The tournament marks his first competition since defending his Australian Open title. Italian tennis fans and organizers are eager to welcome back their No. 1 player amid growing interest in the sport.

Jannik Sinner's much-anticipated return to tennis is set for the Italian Open following a three-month doping suspension. The Italian player accepted the ban as part of a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency after an appeal for accidental contamination. His first match back will be at the Rome tournament in May.

Fans and organizers are eagerly awaiting Sinner's return, with Italian Tennis and Padel Federation President Angelo Binaghi stating the player is expected to receive overwhelming fan support. Despite mixed feelings among fellow players regarding the perceived leniency of his ban, Sinner remains a central figure in Italy's tennis boom.

The tournament will also see the expansion of the event venue, including an additional statue-lined arena to accommodate the growing number of tennis enthusiasts. With hopes to draw 400,000 fans, the Italian Open will feature Sinner as a major draw in what promises to be an exciting event on the tennis calendar.

