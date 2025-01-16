Thrilling Advances at the Australian Open Day 5

The fifth day of the Australian Open unfolded with numerous thrilling tennis encounters, spotlighting exceptional performances. Notably, Beatriz Haddad Maia cruised past Erika Andreeva, securing her spot in the third round.

Adding to the excitement, American rising star Ben Shelton triumphed over former world number 10 Pablo Carreno Busta in a memorable four-set battle. Simultaneously, Taylor Fritz showcased his dominance by swiftly dispatching Cristian Garin.

Fans eagerly anticipate Emma Raducanu's next match, as the British player, overcoming a challenging hip issue, gears up to face Poland's Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, other top seeds like Djokovic and Swiatek maintained their momentum with strong performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)