Zverev and Shelton Face Off in Thrilling Munich Open Final

World number three Alexander Zverev showcased his prowess on the court by defeating Hungary's Fabian Marozsan with a scoreline of 7-6(3), 6-3. This victory propels the German top seed into the finals of the Munich Open, where he will contend against American Ben Shelton.

Zverev is pursuing his 24th career title and aims to achieve his third win at the Munich Open, matching the record held by compatriot Philipp Kohlschreiber. Reflecting on his performance, Zverev expressed satisfaction with the match, acknowledging the formidable challenge posed by Marozsan.

Shelton, the tournament's second seed, secured his place in the final by overcoming Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo in a grueling three-set match. The American is eager to compete in his first ATP 500 final in Europe and is drawn to Munich's energized atmosphere.

