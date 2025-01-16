Wild Cards Ready to Shine at USD 100,000 ITF Open

Left Menu

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, both top-ranked Indian tennis players, have been awarded wild cards into the main draw of the upcoming USD 100,000 ITF Open. The event commences on January 21 at KSLTA courts. Other talented players received wild card entries for the qualifying rounds.

Updated: 16-01-2025 19:23 IST
Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari, prominent figures in Indian tennis, have secured wild card entries into the main draw of the USD 100,000 ITF Open, set to begin on January 21 at KSLTA courts.

Shrivalli aims to build on her success from last season, having clinched her second ITF title in December, at a venue where she previously claimed her first title two years ago. Vaidehi, her doubles partner and a three-time ITF title winner, is eager to move past a challenging performance in Delhi.

Additionally, promising Bengaluru players Sreenidhi Balaji and Amodini Vijay Naik, as well as ex-India No. 1 Karman Kaur Thandi, have been granted wild card entries into the qualifying rounds. The qualifying matches take place on January 19 and 20, preceding the main draw.

