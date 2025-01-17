Poston Takes Early Lead: Stellar Start at The American Express

J.T. Poston soared to an early lead at The American Express, delivering an impressive 10-under 62. His performance, punctuated with nine birdies and an eagle on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, sets him one stroke ahead of Justin Lower.

Poston has historically excelled in desert courses, tying for sixth last year and winning in Las Vegas recently. Likewise, 17-year-old Blades Brown debuts with a 72, demonstrating resilience after a rocky start.

The event opens the PGA Tour season with notable absentees like World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending champion Nick Dunlap returns strong, underscoring the tournament's competitive edge.

