Poston Takes Early Lead: Stellar Start at The American Express

J.T. Poston leads The American Express with a 10-under 62, ahead of Justin Lower. The event, part of the PGA Tour, is marked by exceptional plays, including Blades Brown’s debut, Nick Dunlap’s return, and a host of other strong performances. Notable absences due to injury include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Laquinta | Updated: 17-01-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 10:29 IST
J.T. Poston soared to an early lead at The American Express, delivering an impressive 10-under 62. His performance, punctuated with nine birdies and an eagle on the Nicklaus Tournament Course, sets him one stroke ahead of Justin Lower.

Poston has historically excelled in desert courses, tying for sixth last year and winning in Las Vegas recently. Likewise, 17-year-old Blades Brown debuts with a 72, demonstrating resilience after a rocky start.

The event opens the PGA Tour season with notable absentees like World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Defending champion Nick Dunlap returns strong, underscoring the tournament's competitive edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

