Alcaraz Advances in Australian Open with Emphatic Win

Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the fourth round of the Australian Open after a hard-fought victory over Nuno Borges. Despite losing a set, Alcaraz showcased his skill in overcoming his opponent. He now looks forward to continuing his campaign, aiming for success in Melbourne.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:05 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed at the Australian Open, demonstrated resilience and skill as he advanced to the fourth round after defeating Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 on Friday. Despite dropping a set, the 21-year-old Spaniard maintained his composure and delivered an emphatic performance.

The match, held at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, saw Alcaraz display his authoritative play as he overcame a strong challenge from the experienced Portuguese player. A momentary stumble in the third set pushed Alcaraz to rally back with decisive serving and precision shots, solidifying his place in the next round.

With a championship defense and a history of Grand Slam successes, Alcaraz now sets his sights on potential new ink—hinting at a kangaroo tattoo should he triumph in Melbourne. Awaiting his next match against either Jack Draper or Aleks Vukic, Alcaraz aims to extend his winning streak in what he hopes will be a memorable campaign in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

