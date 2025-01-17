Left Menu

Peru Parts Ways with Head Coach Jorge Fossati Amid Qualifier Struggles

Peruvian Football Federation has dismissed head coach Jorge Fossati as the team sits at the bottom of the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Appointed in December 2023, Fossati secured only one win out of 12 matches. The decision was reached by mutual agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:30 IST
Peru Parts Ways with Head Coach Jorge Fossati Amid Qualifier Struggles

The Peruvian Football Federation has announced the termination of head coach Jorge Fossati's tenure as the national team struggles in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Appointed in December 2023, the 72-year-old Uruguayan coach managed only a single victory in 12 attempts, leaving Peru last in the standings.

A former manager of Qatar and Uruguay, Fossati's departure was reported as a mutual agreement, with the federation expressing gratitude for his service and wishing him success in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025