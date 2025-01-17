Peru Parts Ways with Head Coach Jorge Fossati Amid Qualifier Struggles

The Peruvian Football Federation has announced the termination of head coach Jorge Fossati's tenure as the national team struggles in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Appointed in December 2023, the 72-year-old Uruguayan coach managed only a single victory in 12 attempts, leaving Peru last in the standings.

A former manager of Qatar and Uruguay, Fossati's departure was reported as a mutual agreement, with the federation expressing gratitude for his service and wishing him success in future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)