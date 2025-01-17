Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Unbeaten Streak Continues at Australian Open

Coco Gauff remains undefeated in the 2025 Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round by defeating Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-2. Gauff's strong performances mark her as a formidable contender following a successful previous season. Dominant figures like Aryna Sabalenka continue to thrive amid newcomers in the women's bracket.

Coco Gauff
  • Country:
  • Australia

Coco Gauff continues her stellar performance in the 2025 Australian Open, maintaining an unbeaten streak with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez. The victory secures her spot in the fourth round, reinforcing her status as a top competitor this season.

While Gauff shines, prominent players like Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa advance confidently. Sabalenka's victory against Clara Tauson further solidifies her dominance, as she aims to secure another title in Australia.

On the men's side, notable wins feature Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, with Djokovic overcoming mid-match challenges to prevail, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

