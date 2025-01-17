Coco Gauff's Unbeaten Streak Continues at Australian Open

Coco Gauff continues her stellar performance in the 2025 Australian Open, maintaining an unbeaten streak with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez. The victory secures her spot in the fourth round, reinforcing her status as a top competitor this season.

While Gauff shines, prominent players like Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa advance confidently. Sabalenka's victory against Clara Tauson further solidifies her dominance, as she aims to secure another title in Australia.

On the men's side, notable wins feature Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev, with Djokovic overcoming mid-match challenges to prevail, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.

(With inputs from agencies.)