Renee Slegers Steers Arsenal Women to New Heights

Arsenal Women have named Renee Slegers as their permanent head coach following an impressive 11-match unbeaten stint. Slegers, a former Netherlands international, had been guiding the team on an interim basis after the resignation of Jonas Eidevall in October.

Expressing her excitement, Slegers highlighted the team's shared sense of ownership and responsibility, which she believes will drive future success. With Slegers at the helm, the club aims not only for inspiration but also for winning trophies.

Currently third in the Women's Super League, Arsenal Women are set to face Crystal Palace this Sunday, continuing their pursuit of glory under Slegers' leadership.

