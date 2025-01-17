Virat Kohli Advised to Reclaim Form via UK County Cricket

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has advised star batsman Virat Kohli, who is currently struggling with form, to consider playing in the UK's County Championship ahead of India's Test tour of England this year. Speaking on the Star Sports' Deep Point podcast, Manjrekar emphasized the need for Kohli to engage in extensive red-ball cricket to regain his footing.

Manjrekar proposed that Kohli follow in the footsteps of Cheteshwar Pujara, enhancing his Test skills in English conditions by playing a season of County cricket. With India's Test tour of England slated to commence on June 20 as part of the WTC 2025-27 cycle, India's chances rest heavily on having Kohli in peak form to challenge a 'Bazball'-fueled England at home.

Also confident about Kohli's future is Sanjay Bangar, a former coach, who believes in Kohli's continued brilliance owing to his exceptional fitness. Bangar highlights Kohli's potential to play at the highest level for years, pointing to the 36-year-old's performance in all formats despite a rough patch last year where he registered lower-than-average scores in Tests. Kohli's recent performances in the World Test Championship and ongoing form analysis indicate a pressing need for enhanced match practice in domestic cricket.

