Kohli's Path to Redemption: The County Cricket Proposal

In light of Virat Kohli's recent challenges on the cricket field, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has proposed a strategic move for the star player: participate in the English County Championship. According to Manjrekar, this could be a pivotal step for Kohli to regain his form ahead of India's crucial Test series against England this summer.

Manjrekar highlighted on Star Sports' podcast how critical playing red-ball cricket in England could be for Kohli. By joining a county team, Kohli could gain invaluable match practice in conditions that have historically been challenging for visiting players.

Sanjay Bangar, another former Indian cricketer, expressed his confidence in Kohli's potential comeback, citing his exceptional fitness even at the age of 36. Bangar believes that Kohli has the ability to return to the highest level of performance.

