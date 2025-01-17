Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Poised for Besiktas Coaching Role

In a notable development, former Manchester United luminary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may return to management. Besiktas confirmed they're in discussions with him for the head coach position.

Solskjaer has been out of the coaching circuit since his departure from United in 2021. Besiktas aims to appoint him following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's exit.

Solskjaer, 51, renowned for winning six Premier League titles as a player with United, has also managed Cardiff City and had two stints with Norwegian club Molde.

(With inputs from agencies.)