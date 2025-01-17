Left Menu

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Poised for Besiktas Coaching Role

Former Manchester United star Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is negotiating with Turkish club Besiktas to become their new coach. Having been out of coaching since 2021, he could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Solskjaer boasts a successful career, winning six Premier League titles with United and managing Cardiff and Molde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:48 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Poised for Besiktas Coaching Role
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a notable development, former Manchester United luminary Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may return to management. Besiktas confirmed they're in discussions with him for the head coach position.

Solskjaer has been out of the coaching circuit since his departure from United in 2021. Besiktas aims to appoint him following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's exit.

Solskjaer, 51, renowned for winning six Premier League titles as a player with United, has also managed Cardiff City and had two stints with Norwegian club Molde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025