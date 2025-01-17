Eliud Kipchoge Returns to London Marathon: A Historic Homecoming
Eliud Kipchoge, former marathon world record holder, is set to compete in the London Marathon in April. This marks his return since 2020. Kipchoge, celebrated for his marathon prowess, faces strong competition including Sabastian Sawe and reigning champion Milkesa Mengesha. The event anticipates a star-studded lineup.
Eliud Kipchoge, the celebrated Kenyan marathon runner, has announced his return to the London Marathon, scheduled for April. Kipchoge, 40, who boasts multiple marathon titles and an unofficial sub-two-hour marathon record, last raced in London in 2020.
Organizers of the London Marathon and Kipchoge himself confirmed the news on Friday, with the athlete expressing enthusiasm and renewed vigor after a period of rest. The race marks another chapter in Kipchoge's illustrious career, as he aims for another victory in London's elite men's category.
This year's London Marathon will see Kipchoge competing against top-level contenders like Sabastian Sawe, Milkesa Mengesha, and Abdi Nageeye. The event promises high drama with a lineup featuring record holders and Olympic champions, solidifying its status as a key highlight in the marathon calendar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
