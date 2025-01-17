Left Menu

Eze's Heroics Secure Jamshedpur FC's Dramatic Draw Against Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC held Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League. Subhasish Bose scored for the visitors before Stephen Eze equalized for the hosts. Eze's outstanding defensive performance helped Jamshedpur move into second place, eight points behind the league leaders with a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:57 IST
JFC's Pratik Chaudhari in action against MBSG's Liston Colaco at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur on Friday. (Picture: ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC played out a pulsating 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, as part of the ISL 2024-25 season. The league's top spot holders took an early lead through Subhasish Bose, only for Stephen Eze to level matters at the hour mark.

The match began with both teams vying for dominance, but few clear opportunities arose early on. Mohun Bagan soon threatened, with Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings having chances thwarted by defensive interventions. Persistence paid off when Subhashis converted a Tom Aldred header to give the visitors an advantage.

Jamshedpur fought back in the second half, with Eze showcasing a brilliant solo run to find the net. Home fans were revitalized as both sides sought a winner. Despite late chances, including a near miss by Alberto Rodriguez, the match ended even, with Eze's efforts being pivotal for the Men of Steel.

