Eze's Heroics Secure Jamshedpur FC's Dramatic Draw Against Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC played out a pulsating 1-1 draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, as part of the ISL 2024-25 season. The league's top spot holders took an early lead through Subhasish Bose, only for Stephen Eze to level matters at the hour mark.

The match began with both teams vying for dominance, but few clear opportunities arose early on. Mohun Bagan soon threatened, with Jamie Maclaren and Jason Cummings having chances thwarted by defensive interventions. Persistence paid off when Subhashis converted a Tom Aldred header to give the visitors an advantage.

Jamshedpur fought back in the second half, with Eze showcasing a brilliant solo run to find the net. Home fans were revitalized as both sides sought a winner. Despite late chances, including a near miss by Alberto Rodriguez, the match ended even, with Eze's efforts being pivotal for the Men of Steel.

