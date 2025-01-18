Gael Monfils Dances into Australian Open History
At 38, Gael Monfils defeated fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, moving into the last 16. Monfils celebrated his win with a dance and now shares the record for most singles wins by a Frenchman at Melbourne Park. He continues his resurgence after an eight-match winning streak.
In a stunning display, Gael Monfils outmaneuvered fourth seed Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, advancing to the last 16. Monfils, at 38, is experiencing a resurgence, evidenced by his composed yet energetic performance that concluded with an energetic dance on the court.
Though initially trailing, the Frenchman rebounded, showcasing his defensive skills and tactical versatility to secure a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(1), 6-4 victory. Monfils, now the second oldest player to reach this stage of the tournament since 1988, aims for a historic third quarter-final appearance.
The win marks his eighth consecutive match victory, having clinched the Auckland Classic title earlier. As Fritz exits unexpectedly, Monfils's strategic prowess highlights his enduring athleticism and cements his legacy at the Melbourne Park arena.
