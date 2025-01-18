Left Menu

Monfils Shocks Fritz, Tien Makes History at Australian Open

Day seven of the Australian Open witnessed Gael Monfils' surprise victory over Taylor Fritz, while Learner Tien made history as the youngest man to reach the round of 16 since Nadal. Ben Shelton knocked out Lorenzo Musetti, and Iga Swiatek continued her strong performance against Emma Raducanu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 14:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Day seven of the Australian Open saw a series of unexpected outcomes, with Frenchman Gael Monfils defeating U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in a gripping match. The 38-year-old emerged victorious in four sets, showcasing resilience and discipline in the face of adversity.

In a historic achievement, American teenager Learner Tien advanced to the round of 16, becoming the youngest player to do so since Rafael Nadal. Tien impressed with a commanding victory over Corentin Moutet, further solidifying his position as a rising star in tennis.

Elsewhere, Ben Shelton secured a win against Lorenzo Musetti, while women's second seed Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance over Emma Raducanu. These matches contribute to the unfolding drama at Melbourne Park, as players vie for glory on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

