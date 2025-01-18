Left Menu

Bumrah's Fitness Woes Shake India's ODI Plans

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of India's ODIs against England. Bumrah, facing a five-week recovery, might miss the first two games. Harshit Rana steps in as a potential replacement, while they await medical updates on Bumrah's condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:27 IST
Bumrah's Fitness Woes Shake India's ODI Plans
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

Concerns over star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness have arisen as India prepares for upcoming ODIs against England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed on Saturday that Bumrah might not recover in time for the first two matches.

With a five-week recovery recommended, the team named Harshit Rana as a possible replacement, while medical assessments are underway. Bumrah, however, remains part of the squad for the subsequent Champions Trophy.

The final decision on Bumrah's participation will depend on the medical team's feedback expected in early February. The Champions Trophy squad submission deadline is February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025