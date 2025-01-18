Bumrah's Fitness Woes Shake India's ODI Plans
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness ahead of India's ODIs against England. Bumrah, facing a five-week recovery, might miss the first two games. Harshit Rana steps in as a potential replacement, while they await medical updates on Bumrah's condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Concerns over star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness have arisen as India prepares for upcoming ODIs against England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed on Saturday that Bumrah might not recover in time for the first two matches.
With a five-week recovery recommended, the team named Harshit Rana as a possible replacement, while medical assessments are underway. Bumrah, however, remains part of the squad for the subsequent Champions Trophy.
The final decision on Bumrah's participation will depend on the medical team's feedback expected in early February. The Champions Trophy squad submission deadline is February 11.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Rested: A Strategic Move for India's Champions Trophy Campaign
Pakistan's Saim Ayub Races Against Time for Champions Trophy Recovery
Keni Leads Indian Squad in Historic Physically Disabled Champions Trophy
Younis Khan: Afghanistan's New Cricket Mentor for Champions Trophy
UK Politicians Call for England's Boycott Against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy