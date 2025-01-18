Bumrah's Fitness Woes Shake India's ODI Plans

Concerns over star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness have arisen as India prepares for upcoming ODIs against England. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed on Saturday that Bumrah might not recover in time for the first two matches.

With a five-week recovery recommended, the team named Harshit Rana as a possible replacement, while medical assessments are underway. Bumrah, however, remains part of the squad for the subsequent Champions Trophy.

The final decision on Bumrah's participation will depend on the medical team's feedback expected in early February. The Champions Trophy squad submission deadline is February 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)