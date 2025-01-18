Mohammed Shami's Resurgence and India's Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammed Shami, India's seasoned right-arm seamer, has been named in the One Day International (ODI) squad after a prolonged absence of over a year, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the lineup for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. This much-anticipated tournament will commence on February 19, with venues across Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

Rohit Sharma has been designated as captain, with Shubman Gill serving as his vice-captain. The squad boasts two versatile wicketkeeper-batters in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Alongside these names are heavyweights such as Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, rounding off a robust batting lineup destined to shine under high-octane pressure.

With Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar as all-rounders, the squad reflects a balanced mix. Spin duties will be orchestrated by experienced left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, supported by Axar, Jadeja, and Sundar. Shami will join forces with ace fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh. Conspicuously absent are wicketkeeper Sanju Samson and pacer Mohammed Siraj, prompting debates among fans and analysts.

India's secretary of the BCCI, Devajit Saikia, was present in Mumbai for the squad announcement, which doubles as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Starting from February 19 to March 9, it marks a fresh challenge for India, who will play their matches in the UAE under a strategic hybrid model.

The tournament features 15 gripping 50-over games hosted between Pakistan and Dubai, spotlighting a high-stakes match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on February 23. India launches its campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, eyeing key victories en route to their final league encounter against New Zealand on March 2.

Before delving into Champions Trophy action, India sets out on a three-match ODI series against England beginning February 6, followed by a five-match T20I series starting January 22. These fixtures aim to solidify team chemistry and momentum leading into the champions' battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)