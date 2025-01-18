Bumrah Returns to Lead India's Robust Champions Trophy Squad

India's cricket selectors have announced a provisional squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, notably featuring the return of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The paceman is back after recovering from back spasms that sidelined him during a recent test series against Australia.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant also make their return after injury layoffs, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami is set to pull his weight again after an ankle injury that required surgery. Shami, however, was included in recent T20 matches to build his match fitness ahead of the tournament.

Young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal is poised to make his One-Day International debut, rounding out a team aiming for a strong start against Bangladesh on February 20. The squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, is grouped in a tough Group A for the eight-team competition.

