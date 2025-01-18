Sinner's Steely Resolve Secures Australian Open Win

Defending champion Jannik Sinner showcased grit and determination as he progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open, defeating unseeded American Marcos Giron in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

While Sinner wasn't at his peak performance, he still overpowered Giron, maintaining his flawless Grand Slam record against players from the United States. Sinner struck 35 winners but showed areas for improvement, committing 37 unforced errors during the match.

Overcoming a late break point, the Italian secured victory with a notable ace. Up next, Sinner will face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Holger Rune, striving to extend his remarkable hardcourt dominance.

