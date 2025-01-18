Turbulent Day 7: Upsets and Triumphs at the Australian Open

In a day filled with thrilling action at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner breezed past American Marcos Giron, marking his 10th consecutive win and securing a spot in the last 16. Sinner now prepares to face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Holger Rune in his next match.

Elina Svitolina delivered an unexpected upset by defeating fourth-seed Jasmine Paolini. Svitolina's impressive run has set up a matchup against Veronika Kudermetova, promising another exciting clash in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils, exhibiting relentless skill and determination, knocked out U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in a remarkable display of tennis, showcasing his strategic prowess and endurance on Margaret Court Arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)