Turbulent Day 7: Upsets and Triumphs at the Australian Open

Day 7 of the Australian Open was filled with thrilling matches and notable upsets. Jannik Sinner secured his 10th consecutive win, while Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils made headlines with their unexpected victories. Iga Swiatek continued her dominant form, effortlessly dispatching Emma Raducanu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a day filled with thrilling action at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner breezed past American Marcos Giron, marking his 10th consecutive win and securing a spot in the last 16. Sinner now prepares to face either Miomir Kecmanovic or Holger Rune in his next match.

Elina Svitolina delivered an unexpected upset by defeating fourth-seed Jasmine Paolini. Svitolina's impressive run has set up a matchup against Veronika Kudermetova, promising another exciting clash in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Gael Monfils, exhibiting relentless skill and determination, knocked out U.S. Open runner-up Taylor Fritz in a remarkable display of tennis, showcasing his strategic prowess and endurance on Margaret Court Arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

