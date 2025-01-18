India Announces Spin-Focused Team for Champions Trophy, Mohd Siraj Excluded

In a strategic move, India has announced a spin-heavy team for the upcoming Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19 in Dubai. The decision led to the exclusion of Mohammed Siraj, a seasoned pace bowler, from the squad.

Selectors, led by Ajit Agarkar, chose to favor spin, attributing the decision to Dubai's pitch conditions, which do not favor fast bowlers as seen in previous tournaments. While pacers like Jasprit Bumrah are expected to play toward the conclusion of the tournament, new talent Yashasvi Jaiswal has been given an opportunity to shine.

Rohit Sharma addressed concerns over Siraj's absence, emphasizing the need for versatility in bowling with the new and old balls. The team management believes their selection covers all facets of the game, despite being spin-centric, as they prepare to face England before heading to Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies.)