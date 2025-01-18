Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Day Seven at Australian Open

The seventh day of the Australian Open produced a day of electrifying tennis, with players showcasing remarkable skill and endurance. Madison Keys continued her formidable run, defeating fellow American Danielle Collins to enter the tournament's last 16. The 19th seed triumphed in straight sets, with Collins struggling with a knee injury.

World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner breezed past Marcos Giron, marking his 10th consecutive victory at the event. Meanwhile, Gael Monfils stunned fans with his win over Taylor Fritz, overcoming the U.S. Open runner-up in a spectacular four-set match on Margaret Court Arena.

The day was also marked by young talents making their mark, such as Learner Tien, who ousted Corentin Moutet to become the youngest man to reach the tournament's fourth round since Rafael Nadal. As the tournament progresses, both seasoned players and rising stars continue to light up Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)