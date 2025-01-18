Left Menu

Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Day Seven at Australian Open

The seventh day at the Australian Open saw thrilling victories and unexpected upsets. Notable wins included Madison Keys' defeat of Danielle Collins, Jannik Sinner's dominance, and Gael Monfils' surprise win over Taylor Fritz. Rising stars and seasoned players alike battled through intense matches, advancing to the tournament's fourth round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:44 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Stellar Performances Mark Day Seven at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The seventh day of the Australian Open produced a day of electrifying tennis, with players showcasing remarkable skill and endurance. Madison Keys continued her formidable run, defeating fellow American Danielle Collins to enter the tournament's last 16. The 19th seed triumphed in straight sets, with Collins struggling with a knee injury.

World number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner breezed past Marcos Giron, marking his 10th consecutive victory at the event. Meanwhile, Gael Monfils stunned fans with his win over Taylor Fritz, overcoming the U.S. Open runner-up in a spectacular four-set match on Margaret Court Arena.

The day was also marked by young talents making their mark, such as Learner Tien, who ousted Corentin Moutet to become the youngest man to reach the tournament's fourth round since Rafael Nadal. As the tournament progresses, both seasoned players and rising stars continue to light up Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025