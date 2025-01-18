India Dominates in Kho Kho World Cup Semifinals
The Indian men's and women's teams reached the finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The women triumphed over South Africa with a score of 66-16, setting up a final against Nepal, who beat Uganda. The men's team won against South Africa with a 62-42 victory.
In a thrilling semifinal encounter, both the Indian men's and women's teams have advanced to the finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup. The women, demonstrating exceptional tactical acumen, outclassed South Africa 66-16. Their victory sets the stage for a gripping final against Nepal.
The women delivered a masterclass performance, particularly in Turn 2 and Turn 3, which solidified their commanding lead. Notably, star player Chaithra B scored 5 pivotal points, paving the way for their success.
Likewise, the Indian men's team overcame a formidable South African challenge, securing their spot in the finals with a 62-42 win. Despite initial hurdles, they staged a strong comeback, led by skipper and Wazir Pratik Waikar's critical interventions.
