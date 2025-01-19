Thrills and Surprises: Dramatic Fourth Round at Australian Open

The fourth round of the Australian Open commenced under blazing sunshine, marking the second week of intense Grand Slam action. World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced off against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, with the temperature soaring to 29 degrees Celsius.

Among the thrilling matches, Jack Draper's marathon match with Alcaraz and the ambitious upset attempts by Andreeva against Sabalenka captivated fans. Well-known players like Nadal and Monfils continued to push boundaries, while Collins and Sinner displayed impressive performances.

As Swiatek smoothly advanced to the next round, young Andreeva stated she is on the brink of making it into the top 10. The level of talent and competition promises an exciting conclusion to the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)