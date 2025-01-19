Left Menu

Thrills and Surprises: Dramatic Fourth Round at Australian Open

The Australian Open's fourth round was full of intense matches. Aryna Sabalenka faced Mirra Andreeva under the blazing sun in high temperatures. Other notable players, including Monfils, Sinner, and Swiatek, made headlines. Rising star Andreeva claims her spot in the top 10 is just around the corner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 19-01-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 06:05 IST
Thrills and Surprises: Dramatic Fourth Round at Australian Open
  • Country:
  • Australia

The fourth round of the Australian Open commenced under blazing sunshine, marking the second week of intense Grand Slam action. World number one Aryna Sabalenka faced off against Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, with the temperature soaring to 29 degrees Celsius.

Among the thrilling matches, Jack Draper's marathon match with Alcaraz and the ambitious upset attempts by Andreeva against Sabalenka captivated fans. Well-known players like Nadal and Monfils continued to push boundaries, while Collins and Sinner displayed impressive performances.

As Swiatek smoothly advanced to the next round, young Andreeva stated she is on the brink of making it into the top 10. The level of talent and competition promises an exciting conclusion to the Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025