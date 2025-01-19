Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Illegal Paragliding Claims Lives in Goa

A 27-year-old woman tourist, Shivani Dable, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, were killed in a paragliding accident in North Goa. The accident was linked to an illegal paragliding operation. Legal action is being taken against the company owner under charges of endangering human life.

A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor met a tragic end when their paragliding venture crashed into a ravine in North Goa, police reported Sunday.

The fatal incident occurred near Keri village on Saturday evening, claiming the lives of Shivani Dable from Pune and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, a Nepalese national, around 5 pm.

Authorities revealed Dable had engaged an unlicensed adventure sports company. A legal case has been filed at Mandrem police station against the company's owner, Shekhar Raizada, for jeopardizing human safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

