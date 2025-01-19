Tragedy in the Skies: Illegal Paragliding Claims Lives in Goa
A 27-year-old woman tourist, Shivani Dable, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, were killed in a paragliding accident in North Goa. The accident was linked to an illegal paragliding operation. Legal action is being taken against the company owner under charges of endangering human life.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:34 IST
- Country:
- India
A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor met a tragic end when their paragliding venture crashed into a ravine in North Goa, police reported Sunday.
The fatal incident occurred near Keri village on Saturday evening, claiming the lives of Shivani Dable from Pune and her instructor, Sumal Nepali, a Nepalese national, around 5 pm.
Authorities revealed Dable had engaged an unlicensed adventure sports company. A legal case has been filed at Mandrem police station against the company's owner, Shekhar Raizada, for jeopardizing human safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants
Sports Shake-Up: Major Moves in the World of Athletics
Tumult in Sports: Key Suspensions, Injuries, and Triumphs
BJP Calls for Kharge's Resignation Over Contractor's Tragic Death
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Illegal Stay: Deportation Drive Intensified