Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open Day Eight

Day eight of the Australian Open featured intense matches as Coco Gauff overcame Belinda Bencic, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova shocked Donna Vekic, and Paula Badosa advanced past Olga Danilovic. Aryna Sabalenka also moved ahead, ending Mirra Andreeva's run. The tournament's fourth round commenced amid high temperatures.

  • Country:
  • Australia

The eighth day of the Australian Open showcased thrilling performances as American third seed Coco Gauff staged a comeback victory against Belinda Bencic.

Meanwhile, Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova delivered a stunning win over Donna Vekic. Spanish contender Paula Badosa impressively dispatched Olga Danilovic to reach the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka decisively defeated teenager Mirra Andreeva. The matches commenced amid soaring temperatures, marking the start of fourth-round action at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)

