Thrills and Upsets at the Australian Open Day Eight

The eighth day of the Australian Open showcased thrilling performances as American third seed Coco Gauff staged a comeback victory against Belinda Bencic.

Meanwhile, Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova delivered a stunning win over Donna Vekic. Spanish contender Paula Badosa impressively dispatched Olga Danilovic to reach the quarter-finals.

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka decisively defeated teenager Mirra Andreeva. The matches commenced amid soaring temperatures, marking the start of fourth-round action at Melbourne Park.

(With inputs from agencies.)