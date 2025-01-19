Sabalenka and Gauff Glide to Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, persevering in the sweltering heat at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, the double defending champion, delivered a commanding 6-1 6-2 performance over teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, extending her winning streak in Melbourne to 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff overcame a first-set loss to defeat Belinda Bencic, securing her ninth win of 2025 with a 5-7 6-2 6-1 triumph and setting up a potential semi-final encounter with Sabalenka.

