Sabalenka and Gauff Glide to Australian Open Quarter-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals, overcoming their opponents in scorching Melbourne. Sabalenka dominated Mirra Andreeva with a 6-1 6-2 victory, extending her winning streak to 18. Gauff battled past Belinda Bencic and aims to face Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Updated: 19-01-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 12:13 IST
Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff advanced to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, persevering in the sweltering heat at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, the double defending champion, delivered a commanding 6-1 6-2 performance over teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva, extending her winning streak in Melbourne to 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff overcame a first-set loss to defeat Belinda Bencic, securing her ninth win of 2025 with a 5-7 6-2 6-1 triumph and setting up a potential semi-final encounter with Sabalenka.

