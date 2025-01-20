Left Menu

Apology on Air: Tony Jones' Comments Spark Djokovic Controversy

Australian broadcaster Tony Jones issued a public apology to Novak Djokovic and his fans following comments deemed insulting. Djokovic, after his victory on Sunday, declined an interview, demanding Jones and Channel Nine apologize. The situation highlights tensions arising from Jones' remarks aired as 'banter'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 20-01-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 06:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent turn of events, Australian broadcaster Tony Jones has publicly apologized to Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic following perceived insulting comments made during a television broadcast on Friday night. Djokovic, a ten-time Australian Open champion, considered the remarks inappropriate and requested a public apology from both Jones and Channel Nine, the broadcast rights holder.

On Friday, Jones criticized Djokovic, labeling him "over-rated" and a "has been," much to the offense of Djokovic and his Serbian fans. Jones later clarified on Monday that he viewed his comments as "banter." He stated that he had made a private apology to Djokovic's team after realizing the remarks were not received humorously.

"I regret the comments, particularly 'kick him out,'" Jones admitted, acknowledging the phrase's reference to Djokovic's prior deportation controversy due to vaccination status. Despite the apology, as of now, there has been no official comment from Djokovic, who is set to face Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

