Eagles Soar, Clippers Triumph, and More in Sports Headlines

The Philadelphia Eagles have asserted themselves as Super Bowl LIV favorites despite injury challenges, following a tense divisional playoff win. With odds favoring the Eagles at +180, they aim to outpace Kansas City, who stand at +240, in the bid for a Super Bowl triumph.

In NBA developments, the Los Angeles Clippers tallied a 116-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers, marking a successful stretch in their new home arena. Key players included James Harden with 21 points and Ivica Zubac contributing 21 points and notable defensive prowess against his former team.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills edged past the Baltimore Ravens with a close 27-25 scoreline in the AFC Championship race. The narrow win was marked by Baltimore's missed conversion opportunity, heightening the competitive spirit as postseason tension builds.

(With inputs from agencies.)