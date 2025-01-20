Left Menu

Sanjay Takale: First Indian to Shine in Dakar Rally's Classic 4x4 Category

Sanjay Takale, Director of aerpace Industries Limited, made history by becoming the first Indian to compete and place 18th in the classic 4x4 category of the Dakar Rally. Sponsored by aerpace Industries Limited and Compagnie Saharienne, his journey marks a significant achievement for Indian motorsport.

Dakar Rally
  Country:
  India

Mumbai (Maharashtra), India — Sanjay Takale has etched his name in history as the first Indian competitor in the classic 4x4 category of the Dakar Rally, an arduous racing event held in Saudi Arabia.

Against fierce international competition, Mr. Takale finished 18th overall and 10th in his class, participating with the support of aerpace Industries Limited and Compagnie Saharienne. His impressive performance included a remarkable 7th position in Stage 3 of the rally.

Despite a setback in Stage 2 due to a navigational error, Mr. Takale's perseverance ensured a strong recovery, securing an 18th place finish overall. His achievement is celebrated as a pivotal moment for Indian motorsport, signifying new heights and inspiring future drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

