WADA Opts Out of Swiatek Case CAS Appeal, Trusts ITIA Verdict
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided not to appeal the case of Iga Swiatek, after the tennis player tested positive for trimetazidine (TMZ) due to contaminated melatonin. WADA found no significant fault on Swiatek's part, aligning with the ITIA's decision for a one-month suspension.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced it will not pursue an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning Iga Swiatek's doping case. The former top-ranked tennis player was handed a one-month suspension after a test revealed trimetazidine (TMZ) in her system, attributed to contamination from her melatonin medication.
Swiatek, currently a five-times Grand Slam champion, was found to have consumed TMZ inadvertently for jet lag and sleep issues. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined there was no significant fault on her part, thus avoiding a lengthy ban. WADA vetted the ITIA's decision and deemed it justified, with experts confirming the plausibility of the contamination scenario.
While Swiatek's case is settled, challenges continue for others such as Jannik Sinner. WADA has appealed to the CAS regarding Sinner, who tested positive for the anabolic agent clostebol. Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, his hearing is set for April 16.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- WADA
- CAS
- Iga Swiatek
- doping
- trimetazidine
- melatonin contamination
- ITIA
- Jannik Sinner
- clostebol
- tennis