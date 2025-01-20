WADA Opts Out of Swiatek Case CAS Appeal, Trusts ITIA Verdict

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced it will not pursue an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concerning Iga Swiatek's doping case. The former top-ranked tennis player was handed a one-month suspension after a test revealed trimetazidine (TMZ) in her system, attributed to contamination from her melatonin medication.

Swiatek, currently a five-times Grand Slam champion, was found to have consumed TMZ inadvertently for jet lag and sleep issues. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) determined there was no significant fault on her part, thus avoiding a lengthy ban. WADA vetted the ITIA's decision and deemed it justified, with experts confirming the plausibility of the contamination scenario.

While Swiatek's case is settled, challenges continue for others such as Jannik Sinner. WADA has appealed to the CAS regarding Sinner, who tested positive for the anabolic agent clostebol. Despite being cleared of wrongdoing, his hearing is set for April 16.

