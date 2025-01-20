Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Boost Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Hopes
India captain Rohit Sharma and young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have been named in Mumbai's squad for the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the team. BCCI requires India players to participate in domestic cricket unless there are fitness concerns.
India captain Rohit Sharma and promising young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have been selected to be part of Mumbai's squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, starting on January 23 at the MCA-BKC Ground.
The seasoned Ajinkya Rahane will continue to lead the team. Rohit Sharma recently confirmed his availability for the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy, following questions about his form in Test matches after underwhelming performances in his last eight outings against teams like New Zealand and Australia.
This comes as the BCCI has made it mandatory for all contracted Indian players to participate in domestic cricket, unless they are dealing with fitness issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
