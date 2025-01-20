De Minaur's Thrilling Triumph: Home Star Shines at Australian Open
Alex De Minaur defeated Alex Michelsen 6-0 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final, continuing his sweep of last eight Grand Slam appearances. Despite bouncing back from a sluggish start, Michelsen succumbed to De Minaur’s decisive shots in a gripping night match.
In a thrilling display of tennis, Alex De Minaur kept Australian hopes alive at the Australian Open by defeating the rising American star Alex Michelsen in straight sets, 6-0 7-6(5) 6-3, to secure his first-ever quarter-final spot in the tournament.
The 25-year-old De Minaur, who has now reached the last eight in each Grand Slam, demonstrated dominance on the Rod Laver Arena, sweeping the first eight games before facing a resurgent Michelsen in the second set. The 20-year-old American rallied to lead the tiebreak 5-4, but a strategic passing shot helped De Minaur clinch the two-set advantage.
The third set unfolded with a few tense moments, as De Minaur fended off a late challenge from Michelsen. However, maintaining composure, De Minaur successfully closed the match to the roaring approval of the home crowd, setting up a quarter-final clash with the top seed, Jannik Sinner.
