Sanjiv Goenka Predicts Rishabh Pant's Rise Among IPL's Best Skippers
Sanjiv Goenka, owner of Lucknow Super Giants, envisions Rishabh Pant joining the ranks of legendary IPL captains like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma in the next decade. Despite a hefty price tag of Rs 27 crore, Pant is praised for his leadership potential, passion, and unconventional thought process.
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has expressed his belief that Rishabh Pant will join the league of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) history over the next decade, featuring alongside icons like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
Pant, who emerged as the most expensive auction pick at Rs 27 crore, is viewed as an exciting prospect, due to his impressive captaincy record of leading Delhi Capitals in 43 matches with a win percentage of 56.
While the pressure from his high price tag looms, Goenka is confident in Pant's unique thought process and leadership qualities, predicting his future success among the IPL elite.
(With inputs from agencies.)
