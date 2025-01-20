Sanjiv Goenka Predicts Rishabh Pant's Rise Among IPL's Best Skippers

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka has expressed his belief that Rishabh Pant will join the league of the most successful captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) history over the next decade, featuring alongside icons like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.

Pant, who emerged as the most expensive auction pick at Rs 27 crore, is viewed as an exciting prospect, due to his impressive captaincy record of leading Delhi Capitals in 43 matches with a win percentage of 56.

While the pressure from his high price tag looms, Goenka is confident in Pant's unique thought process and leadership qualities, predicting his future success among the IPL elite.

