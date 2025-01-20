Pant & Pooran: The Dynamic Duo to Watch in IPL 2025

In a candid reveal ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Lucknow Super Giants' new captain Rishabh Pant shared insights into his strong off-field camaraderie with West Indies cricketer Nicholas Pooran. The bond deepened when Pooran supported Pant through his recovery from a severe accident in December 2022.

The duo will now team up on the pitch, bringing their synergy to the Super Giants in their pursuit of high-scoring games. Pant expressed joy over sharing the dressing room with Pooran, emphasizing their longstanding friendship, "Pooran is my close friend; we have a very old relationship. During my injury, we were in touch regularly," he said on Star Sports.

Adding to the powerful lineup is South African star David Miller, famous for his endgame heroics. Together, Pant, Pooran, and Miller are set to form a formidable middle order capable of dismantling the strongest bowling attacks. In the previous IPL, Pant returned with an impressive 446 runs, while Pooran surpassed expectations by scoring 499 runs. Miller contributed significantly to Gujarat Titans with a noteworthy strike rate, promising a thrilling season ahead for LSG.

(With inputs from agencies.)