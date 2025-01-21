Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Takes the Helm: A New Era for Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season, taking over from KL Rahul. Pant, bought for a record $3.21 million, vows to lead with confidence, aiming for strong team spirit and performance in the world's richest Twenty20 league.

In a major leadership shift, Rishabh Pant will replace KL Rahul as the captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League this season. Purchased for a staggering $3.21 million, Pant aims to bring fresh energy and success to the team.

Pant, previously at the helm of Delhi Capitals for three seasons, expressed gratitude to the Lucknow franchise and committed to reciprocating their faith. Lucknow, having made playoffs in the past, looks to rekindle their winning flair under new guidance.

Prioritizing confidence and dedication, Pant emphasized a fighting spirit, urging his team to give their all in every game. The IPL season runs from March 21 to May 25, promising intense cricket action.

