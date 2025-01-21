Left Menu

Vaishnavi Sharma's Hat-trick Leads India to Grand Victory

Vaishnavi Sharma's outstanding performance secured India a victorious chase against Malaysia in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She achieved a hat-trick and took five wickets, with Malaysia bowled out for 31 runs. India swiftly reached the target in just 2.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:51 IST
In a thrilling display at the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup, left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma delivered a spectacular hat-trick, propelling India to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Malaysia.

Choosing to bowl first, India's bowlers dominated the game, with Vaishnavi Sharma taking 5 wickets for a mere 5 runs, supported by Aayushi Sharma's 3 for 8 and Joshitha VJ's 1 for 5, skittling Malaysia out for just 31 in 14.3 overs.

India's openers wasted no time in securing the win. Gongadi Trisha led the charge with a stellar unbeaten 27, complemented by G Kamalini's contribution, as India chased down the modest target in just 2.5 overs, closing their innings at 32 without loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

