Feathers and Forehands: A Quirky Tale from the Australian Open

Alexander Zverev expressed surprise during a quarter-final match against Tommy Paul at the Australian Open when play was halted because a bird's feather floated onto the court. Umpire Nacho Forcadell called a let during this peculiar incident, which Zverev handled with humor despite initially expressing frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Alexander Zverev found himself at the center of an unusual interruption during his quarter-final match against Tommy Paul at the Australian Open. The match was paused when a feather from a seagull drifted onto the court, prompting Spanish chair umpire Nacho Forcadell to call a let during a deuce point. The incident took place on Rod Laver Arena and left the German second seed amused and somewhat frustrated.

Zverev, who eventually won the match 7-6(1) 7-6(0) 2-6 6-1 to secure a place in the semi-finals for the third time, later reflected on the situation with humor. "I've never had that before that we stop a point because of a feather. So that was new to me," he remarked, acknowledging the peculiar nature of the interruption.

During the encounter, Zverev pointed out the abundance of feathers on the court and questioned the decision, considering a feather's minimal impact on the ball's trajectory. The event joins a history of wildlife-related incidents at Melbourne Park, including a notorious pause in 2021 when seagulls dive-bombed players and a notable 2002 event where a bird was accidentally hit by a player's forehand.

