Sabalenka's Melbourne Resilience: Champion Advances to Semi-Finals

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka overcame gusty winds and a tough opponent to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and advance to the Australian Open semi-finals. Despite a challenging second set, Sabalenka held her nerve in the decider to secure a 6-2 2-6 6-3 victory. She will face Paula Badosa next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 15:40 IST
In a display of sheer determination, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semi-finals of the Australian Open after a hard-fought 6-2 2-6 6-3 victory over Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Sabalenka faced a formidable opponent and challenging weather conditions at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, who is aiming for her third consecutive title in Melbourne, started strong but had to shake off second-set setbacks. Both players struggled with windy conditions, but Sabalenka managed to regain her form in the deciding set.

After securing the decisive break, Sabalenka will now face her best friend Paula Badosa in the semi-final. Sabalenka expressed relief at surviving the tough match, stating, "Sometimes it's good to have these battles to prepare for the last stages of the tournament."

(With inputs from agencies.)

