Sabalenka Roars into Australian Open Semi-Finals

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:00 IST
Aryna Sabalenka

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Aryna Sabalenka has powered her way into the semi-finals of the Australian Open, overcoming a resilient Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in a match characterized by gusty winds and fierce competition.

Sabalenka's quest to become the first woman to achieve a three-peat at Melbourne Park since Martina Hingis was tested early on as the top seed battled an aggressive opponent and challenging conditions, ultimately claiming victory with scores of 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka expressed relief and joy, saying, "I'm super happy I was able to somehow magically win this match," as her drive to clinch her third consecutive title at the tournament intensified.

