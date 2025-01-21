Left Menu

Manchester City Signs Brazilian Prodigy Vitor Reis

Manchester City announced the signing of 19-year-old defender Vitor Reis from Palmeiras on a four-and-a-half-year contract. With a transfer fee of 29.6 million pounds, Reis, a Brazil under-17 international, is highly regarded for his potential. He looks forward to working with Pep Guardiola and contributing to City's future successes.

Updated: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST
Manchester City Football Club has secured the services of promising young defender Vitor Reis, acquiring him from Brazil's Palmeiras for a fee reported to be 29.6 million pounds, according to British media outlets. This move is a significant addition to City's squad, as they continue to build for the future.

Reis, 19, enters the Premier League with high expectations due to his impressive performance in Brazil's Serie A, where he became an important player for Palmeiras. Widely recognized as one of the most promising young defenders globally, City officials express excitement about his potential under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola.

Expressing enthusiasm about this critical career step, Reis stated he is eager to work with Guardiola and learn from fellow Brazilian teammates. The young defender is seen as a future cornerstone in City's evolving strategy, alongside other new talents like Abdukodir Khusanov.

(With inputs from agencies.)

