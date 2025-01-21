Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on Champions Trophy Omission

T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav expressed disappointment over missing out on India's Champions Trophy squad, admitting his performance lacked the requisite quality. The tournament is set to commence on February 19 in the UAE and Pakistan, with Rohit Sharma leading the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:50 IST
Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on Champions Trophy Omission
Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Suryakumar Yadav, India's T20I captain, expressed dismay at not being selected for the upcoming Champions Trophy squad. Acknowledging his underwhelming performances, he admitted it was painful but fair given his recent displays. "If I did well, I would be in the squad," he confessed during a press conference ahead of India's first T20I against England.

Yadav's recent form has been disappointing, especially in List A cricket, where he scored just 38 runs in his last five matches for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His last ODI outing was during India's loss to Australia in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad.

The tournament, to be hosted by Pakistan and the UAE, will see Rohit Sharma at the helm, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. Scheduled from February 19 to March 9, the event will feature 15 matches between eight teams, with India playing its games in the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

