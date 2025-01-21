Left Menu

Lise Klaveness Announces Candidacy for UEFA Executive Slot

Lise Klaveness, President of the Norwegian Football Federation, has announced her candidacy for the female seat on UEFA's Executive Committee. Known for her advocacy on player welfare, she aims to foster integrity and use football as a tool for unity if elected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:32 IST
Lise Klaveness Announces Candidacy for UEFA Executive Slot

In a notable development, Lise Klaveness has declared her intention to contend for a new seat designated for female representatives on UEFA's Executive Committee. This announcement was made on Tuesday.

Klaveness, who currently presides over the Norwegian Football Federation, has an extensive background that includes playing as a Norway international, practicing law, and serving as a judge. She has also worked as a TV pundit and a technical director for Norway's national teams. Her vision is to apply her experience to ensure football's future as a positive force in Europe, focusing on integrity and welfare.

If elected, Klaveness aims to emphasize the protection of players' physical and mental health, leverage technology for fair play, and use football to promote societal unity and positive impacts across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025