Lise Klaveness Announces Candidacy for UEFA Executive Slot

In a notable development, Lise Klaveness has declared her intention to contend for a new seat designated for female representatives on UEFA's Executive Committee. This announcement was made on Tuesday.

Klaveness, who currently presides over the Norwegian Football Federation, has an extensive background that includes playing as a Norway international, practicing law, and serving as a judge. She has also worked as a TV pundit and a technical director for Norway's national teams. Her vision is to apply her experience to ensure football's future as a positive force in Europe, focusing on integrity and welfare.

If elected, Klaveness aims to emphasize the protection of players' physical and mental health, leverage technology for fair play, and use football to promote societal unity and positive impacts across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)