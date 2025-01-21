Left Menu

Novak Djokovic's Epic Battle at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Australian Open quarter-final, advancing to the semi-finals and maintaining his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title. Despite a strong start by Alcaraz, Djokovic's aggressive play and experience secured his victory in a four-set match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:58 IST
In a match that lived up to its blockbuster billing, Novak Djokovic emerged victorious against rising star Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. The encounter, a worthy title clash, ended with Djokovic beating Alcaraz 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4, propelling the veteran into the semi-finals.

The 37-year-old Serb showcased his dominance over hardcourt, thwarting the 21-year-old Spaniard's bid to become the youngest to complete a career Grand Slam. Despite Alcaraz's valiant effort by taking the first set, Djokovic's tactical aggression and experience ultimately led him to victory in four sets.

Facing Alexander Zverev next, Djokovic, who aims for a remarkable 50th major singles semi-final, expressed gratitude towards fans for their late-night support. With an additional day of recovery, Djokovic remains optimistic about his chances against Zverev, emphasizing the significance of rest and recovery for the upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

