Guwahati to Host Historic Test and World Cup Matches

Guwahati, Assam's largest city, is poised to make cricketing history as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match and several ICC Women's ODI World Cup matches. This announcement came from BCCI general secretary Devajit Saikia on Sunday.

The city will welcome the second Test of a series between India and South Africa on November 22, marking its debut on the Test cricket scene. Additionally, Guwahati will also feature prominently in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, with the first World Cup cricket matches ever held in the northeast at the ACA Stadium.

Set to take place from September 24 to November 2, the Women's World Cup will see Guwahati as a chosen venue, a decision supported by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This development signifies a major step in establishing Guwahati as a key cricket venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)