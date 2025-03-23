Left Menu

Guwahati to Host Historic Test and World Cup Matches

Guwahati is set to become the northeast's first Test cricket venue, hosting India vs. South Africa and part of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. BCCI's landmark decision makes Guwahati a significant cricketing hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:11 IST
Guwahati, Assam's largest city, is poised to make cricketing history as it prepares to host its first-ever Test match and several ICC Women's ODI World Cup matches. This announcement came from BCCI general secretary Devajit Saikia on Sunday.

The city will welcome the second Test of a series between India and South Africa on November 22, marking its debut on the Test cricket scene. Additionally, Guwahati will also feature prominently in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, with the first World Cup cricket matches ever held in the northeast at the ACA Stadium.

Set to take place from September 24 to November 2, the Women's World Cup will see Guwahati as a chosen venue, a decision supported by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This development signifies a major step in establishing Guwahati as a key cricket venue.

