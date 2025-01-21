Alex Hartley's Ashes: The Silent Stand-off
Former England cricket player Alex Hartley faces a cold shoulder from team members and Sophie Ecclestone after criticizing their fitness during the Women's Ashes. Despite mixed reactions, Hartley maintains that her comments aimed to encourage team improvement against strong competitors like Australia.
Tensions brewed in the England Women's cricket team as former spinner turned commentator Alex Hartley revealed she received a cold shoulder from several senior players. Notably, Sophie Ecclestone refused a TV interview with Hartley during the Women's Ashes, owing to Hartley's outspoken criticism of the team's fitness standards.
The controversy arises after England's early exit from the T20 World Cup and continued losses against Australia. Hartley voiced her concerns over fitness levels, expressing her desire for the team to match and surpass Australia's performance. These remarks apparently spurred a rift between her and some team members.
Despite some players maintaining communication with Hartley, she reported that others, including coaches, have distanced themselves. With 28 ODIs and four T20s played for England, Hartley remains committed to expressing honest opinions on the team's competitive stature.
