Djokovic Dazzles and Badosa Stuns at Australian Open
History-making Novak Djokovic advanced to his 50th major semi-final at the Australian Open, overcoming Carlos Alcaraz. Paula Badosa surprised Coco Gauff to enter her first major semi-final, meeting Aryna Sabalenka next. Alexander Zverev also advanced, securing a spot with a victory over Tommy Paul.
Novak Djokovic continued his history-making journey at the Australian Open with a resilient victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The 37-year-old Serb dazzled at Melbourne Park, securing his spot in a record 50th major semi-final.
Meanwhile, Paula Badosa crafted her own upset, stunning Coco Gauff to reach her first major semi-final. She will face her good friend, Aryna Sabalenka, who battled past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in challenging conditions.
Alexander Zverev also advanced, besting Tommy Paul, in a day filled with gripping action that kept the tennis world on edge, eagerly anticipating the evening showdown set to determine the next colossal matchup.
