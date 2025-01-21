Left Menu

Djokovic Dazzles and Badosa Stuns at Australian Open

History-making Novak Djokovic advanced to his 50th major semi-final at the Australian Open, overcoming Carlos Alcaraz. Paula Badosa surprised Coco Gauff to enter her first major semi-final, meeting Aryna Sabalenka next. Alexander Zverev also advanced, securing a spot with a victory over Tommy Paul.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:06 IST
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continued his history-making journey at the Australian Open with a resilient victory over Carlos Alcaraz. The 37-year-old Serb dazzled at Melbourne Park, securing his spot in a record 50th major semi-final.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa crafted her own upset, stunning Coco Gauff to reach her first major semi-final. She will face her good friend, Aryna Sabalenka, who battled past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in challenging conditions.

Alexander Zverev also advanced, besting Tommy Paul, in a day filled with gripping action that kept the tennis world on edge, eagerly anticipating the evening showdown set to determine the next colossal matchup.

